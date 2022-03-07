Russia-Ukraine and NATO must engage in sincere negotiations: Congress

New Delhi, March 7 The Congress on Monday urged Russia-Ukraine and NATO to engage in sincere dialogue to resolve the conflict in the region which is causing widespread destruction and claiming innocent lives.

A statement issued by ther party said: "The Congress party is alarmed and distressed over the escalation of military conflict in Ukraine. The loss of innocent lives, widespread destruction, mass exodus of people and the aggravated human sufferings is unacceptable."

The party said it remains gravely concerned about the safety of thousands of Indian students and citizens trapped in war zones.

"The Congress party earnestly appeals for an immediate end to all hostilities and the creation of geographically defined humanitarian corridors for safe evacuation respected by both sides. Russia, Ukraine and NATO must engage in sincere negotiations for restoring peace and a lasting resolution of all issues." the statement said.

The party said that is the duty of Government of India to make all efforts to bring back the stranded citizens.

"It is important to remember and recall that India has in the past undertaken successful large-scale operations by its Air Force and Navy to evacuate Ind during Gulf war, Lebanon, Libya and Iraq without indulging in partisan propaganda." it added.

