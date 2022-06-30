Russian FM, UN chief discuss global food security challenges over phone

Moscow, June 30 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov addressed global food security issues during a telephone conversation with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Lavrov talked about the situation in Ukraine, with a particular focus on current issues related to the supply of agricultural products and fertilisers to global markets, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

He confirmed that Russia is ready to continue exporting food and fertilisers, despite existing complications, namely the presence of illegal Western sanctions and the disruption of global value chains due to the coronavirus pandemic, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Russian diplomat reaffirmed Moscow's commitment to continuing further work aimed at reducing the threats of the food crisis in coordination with the UN.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor