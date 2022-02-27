Russian forces hit 975 Ukrainian military infrastructure objects

Moscow, Feb 27 The Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 975 Ukrainian military infrastructure objects, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman

Moscow, Feb 27 The Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 975 Ukrainian military infrastructure objects, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said Sunday.

A total of 471 Ukrainian servicemen have been detained and will be sent to their families after paperwork, he added, Xinhua news agency reported citing Igor Konashenkov.

The Russian forces were instructed to resume their advance into Ukraine "in all directions" after Kiev refused to hold negotiations, the Russian Defense Ministry said Saturday.

All units were ordered to mount an offensive in accordance with the operation plan, Igor Konashenkov said during a briefing Saturday.

