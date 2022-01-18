Russian, Iranian FMs discuss JCPOA in telephone call

Moscow, Jan 18 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has addressed the situation concerning the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian.

The Iranian nuclear agreement was discussed in light of the eighth round of negotiations on the revival of the JCPOA that resumed in Vienna on December 27, 2021, Xinhua news agency quoted the ministry as saying.

In addition, both ministers covered bilateral ties and regional issues.

Since April last year, Iran and the major parties to the 2015 nuclear pact, namely Britain, France, Germany, China and Russia, have held seven rounds of talks in Vienna on the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal. The US has been taking part in the talks indirectly.

The eighth round of negotiations began in Vienna on December 27, and resumed on January 3 this year.

Following talks in January, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said they "had gained momentum," adding that all parties demonstrated readiness to find solutions to the remaining problems.

