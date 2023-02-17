Russian parliament adopts draft appeal to UN over Nord Stream blasts probe

Moscow, Feb 17 Russia's lower house of parliament, the State Duma, adopted a draft appeal to the United Nations, proposing to initiate an investigation into the Nord Stream pipeline explosions.

"Members of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of Russia are appealing to the United Nations Security Council with a proposal to initiate a thorough investigation of this clear act of international terrorism," the State Duma said in a statement.

It said that the investigation would be able to provide a "full legal assessment" of the sabotage, and ultimately "bring to justice" the perpetrators of this "uncalled-for crime", which has "jeopardised the security of the entire Eurasian continent", Xinhua news agency reported.

