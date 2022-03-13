Russian special services plan terror attacks in Russia to discredit Ukrainians

New Delhi, March 13 Russian special services are planning a special operation to discredit Ukrain living in the Russian Federation.

The Centre for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine said in order to consolidate Russian society in support of the war with Ukraine, Russian special services plan to conduct an operation aimed at discrediting Ukrain living in Russia, Ukrayinska Pravda reported.

As part of the special operation they are planning to disseminate appeals to Ukrain living in Russia to lead a protest movement to overthrow the Putin regime. Leaders of public opinion outside Russia with a supposedly pro-Ukrainian position will be involved in the proclamation of the appeals, the report said.

The plan includes giving protests related to the sharp deterioration of living conditions of Russ an ethnic "Ukrainian" colour.

It is also proposed to implement a series of provocations of a violent (terrorist) nature which will be "organized" by ethnic Ukrain.

Intensifying propaganda to explain to the citizens of the Russian Federation the inevitability of war with Ukraine and the need to exterminate Ukrain is also part of the said plan, Ukraine has claimed.

