Sachin Pilot a CWC member again after 3 years

Jaipur, Aug 20 Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot has made a comeback to the list of Congress Working Committee (CWC) members again after a gap of three years.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge announced the CWC list on Sunday. The name of Sachin Pilot -- an MLA from Rajasthan's Tonk constituency, has also been included in it.

He was removed as Rajasthan unit Congress president and Deputy CM following his rebellion against the Rajasthan Congress leadership.

The only minister from Rajasthan, Mahendrajit Malviya, has been made a member.

Among the 39 members of the core CWC, members from Rajasthan include Sachin Pilot, former MP Jitendra Singh, Water Resources Minister Mahendrajit Singh Malviya and Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

Harish Chowdhary has been included in the CWC as Punjab in-charge. Mohan Prakash has been given a place among the 32 permanent invitees of the CWC.

Pawan Kheda, a resident of Udaipur, was given a place among the 9 special invitees.

Rajasthan in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa is also in the CWC.

Raghuveer Meena, who was a member of the CWC, did not get a place this time. Water Resources Minister Mahendrajit Malviya from the tribal belt has been inducted into the CWC in place of Raghuveer Meena.

Malviya is considered a mass leader in the tribal region.

