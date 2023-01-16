Sachin Pilot attacks his own govt, says catch the mastermind instead of paper leak agents

Jaipur, Jan 16 Targeting the Congress government in Rajasthan, former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Monday said that the paper leak mastermind should be arrested and not the petty brokers.

Pilot was speaking at the Kisan Sammelan at Parbatsar in Nagaur on Monday.

Addressing the mammoth gathering Pilot said, "We are concerned about the future of the youth. Whenever I read the news that papers have been leaked in our state, or the exams have been cancelled, I feel the pain."

"If a youth from a village prepares for an exam, then how much trouble do his parents have to face? From where does he get the money for tuition, from where does he get the money for books. He works hard day and night, prepares for the exam in adverse conditions. Now, when this youth of the village takes an exam after studying in adverse conditions, it really hurts when the paper leak cases come to the fore.

"I hope that the mastermind of the gang is caught instead of those collecting petty brokerage."

Pilot added: "In the last elections, 21 Congress MLAs were left, BJP won 163 seats. It was my endeavour for five years to reach every worker. In five years, did padyatra, gherao. We staged dharnas, got lathis. We took out the Kisan Nyay Yatra from Baran to Jhalawar in the area of the then Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje. After my visit, Vasundhara Raje had to accept the demands of the farmers."

He took on the Central government and said that it bowed down before the farmers, but has still not fulfilled their demands even when the farmers' movement is over. That's why we demand from the Centre through the Kisan Sammelan that a law should be made to buy crops on MSP. Wherever the farmer needs, I will stand there, he added.

