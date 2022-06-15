Sachin Pilot detained outside Congress office

New Delhi, June 15 Congress leader Sachin Pilot was detained on Wednesday while he was trying to enter the Congress office as the police has cordoned off the area and only limited people are being allowed inside.

Sachin Pilot who was sent to Narela police station said, "its bad sign for democracy as leaders and workers are not allowed to visit their party offices."

Congress leaders who are protesting over the questioning of Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate have alleged that they were not allowed to go to the Congress headquarters at 24 Akbar Road here and many MPs claim that they were not even permitted to leave their house.

"Today, Delhi Police forcibly entered the HQ of India's oldest political party. As they burst the doors open to the AICC HQ, they trampled upon the democracy our forefathers fought and gave their lives for. The BJP has truly killed Indian democracy. It doesn't get darker than this," said K.C. Venugopal, Congress general secretary (organisation).

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, "You have closed the entry and exit of AICC, what is this going on? A proper response will be given."Earlier, Rahul Gandhi reached the Enforcement Directorate office for the third consecutive day for questioning after which the party workers, accompanied by senior leaders, staged a protest outside the ED office.

