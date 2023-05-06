Sachin Pilot says he will continue to raise his voice against corruption

Barmer (Rajasthan) [India], May 6 : Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Saturday said that if there is any corruption case found in the state, he will continue to raise his voice against it.

While addressing a public rally in Barmer, Pilot said, "If there is looting and corruption somewhere in the state today, we will have to raise our voice against it. I raised my voice against corruption. Maybe some people did not like it, but I don't care. I will continue to fight against corruption."

"Today candidates work hard for many years. Parents suffer financially but bear the expenses of their children related to these exams. Then these candidates give exams and paper leaks. Ultimately the paper gets cancelled. Why does it take so long to act against corruption cases? Why does it take so long to deliver justice?" Pilot said.

Sachin Pilot further mentioned that people with a clean image should enter the field of politics.

"Corruption is eating our system like a termite. People of honesty, simplicity and good conduct, of a clean image should come into politics. They will sit on important posts, be it any post, good people should be selected," he said.

Earlier in the month of April the team of Special operations group (SOG) arrested Rajasthan Public Service Commission member Babu Lal Katara, his nephew and a driver working for the commission in connection with the alleged paper leak of the senior teacher recruitment exam.

In this regard, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot described the incidents of paper leaks in the state as a "big disease," assuring that strict action has been taken against the accused and concrete laws are currently in place.

"Paper leaks happen, in which the government is defamed, but such a game is going on across the country. There are many states where paper leak incidents happen. I feel very sad. We have made a strict law in Rajasthan and sent the accused to jail but this is a big disease and the Rajasthan government is taking strict action against paper leak mafias," CM Gehlot said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor