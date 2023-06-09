"Sachin Pilot's plane is in auto-mode...Gehlot has not responded to his issues": BJP leader Rajendra Rathore attacks Congress

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 9 : Amid speculation about the next political move of Congress leader Sachin Pilot in Rajasthan, BJP leader Rajendra Rathore has taken a dig at the Congress and said the "plane of Sachin Pilot is in auto mode" and time will tell "where it will land on June 11".

There has been speculation in sections of the media that Pilot may float his own party on June 11, the death anniversary of his father Rajesh Pilot. Congress leadership has ruled this out but there is a possibility of a show of strength by his supporters on June 11.

Rathore, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajasthan assembly, took potshots at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and said that the demands of Sachin Pilot remain unfulfilled.

"Where will Sachin Pilot's plane, which is in auto-mode, land on June 11, time will tell. His demands are pending before the government and the Chief Minister has not responded to them," Rathore told ANI.

He said Pilot has stayed in the news whether for his "caustic remarks" as Deputy Chief Minister or for his Jan Sangarsh Yatra.

"What he does on June 11 depends on him but all the issues for which he raised Jan Sangarsh Yatra have remained unanswered," Rathod said.

The BJP leader said Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has not been reconstituted, its composition has not changed and those responsible for paper leak have not been exposed.

He said that the Enforcement Directorate's probe into the teacher recruitment exam paper leak case will expose the conspirators.

Ahead of his yatra, Sachin Pilot had demanded the reconstitution of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission and a probe into alleged corruption during the previous BJP government.

Rathore said there is no end to factionalism in Congress. He rejected Congress' allegations of misuse of probe agencies by the Centre.

He said if these agencies are not doing their work properly, Congress and other leaders can make complaints.

"The Congress is making these allegations when probe agencies are going after people who misused their position to make money," the BJP leader said.

He also said the strike by state government employees on their demands will prove costly for the Congress government.

Rajasthan will face assembly polls later this year.

