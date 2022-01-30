Sack arrogant ministers, demands K'taka BJP MLA Renukacharya

Davanagere (Karnataka), Jan 30 M.P. Renukacharya, senior BJP MLA and staunch follower of former CM B.S. Yediyurappa, has said that more than 15 arrogant cabinet ministers in Karnataka should be sacked.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Renukacharya said, these ministers are not responsive. "I have given a list of arrogant ministers to party President Nalin Kumar Kateel and CM Bommai. They should be sacked in the interest of the party and the government," he maintained.

"One of the ministers whom I tried to contact didn't receive my calls. His personal secretary said that the minister has tested positive for Covid and he is under quarantine. Later, he was found attending cabinet meetings. I spoke about the issue with CM Bommai," Renukacharya explained.

"I have complained against more than 15 cabinet ministers in the government. These ministers are not accessible. They don't receive calls. If letters are written, these ministers' personal secretaries write back. This is an insult to legislators and people of who he represents," he claimed.

"I am so angry that I can't show it in front of the media. I condemn their attitude, I am not supposed to talk before the media. But, this behaviour of ministers will spoil the image of the government and the organisation," he said.

"The matter will be discussed with state in-charge Arun Singh. If I am guilty, let the party initiate action against me. I am raising my voice in the interest of the party," Renukacharya said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor