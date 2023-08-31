Sack Delhi L-G for hurting religious sentiments, says AAP MLA

New Delhi, Aug 31 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Durgesh Pathak alleged on Thursday that recycled water is being used in fountains created in the shape of shivlings in Delhi, which were set up by the Lieutenant Governor.

Earlier, AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar too had said that by setting up fountains shaped as shivlings, the BJP is hurting the sentiments of the Hindu community.

Pathak said, “The BJP has hurt the sentiments of crores of Hindus across the country by reducing shivlings into mere fountains in Delhi. The NDMC area comes under the Central government, and fountains in the shape of shivlings were created and put up at the crossroads in the NDMC area.

"As if this much insult was not enough, the BJP's official Twitter handle is congratulating the Prime Minister for creating fountains in the shape of shivlings. Nothing can be more shameful than this. Pure water is offered to shivlings as per the Hindu custom. But in Delhi dirty recycled water is being offered to shivlings as they have been reduced to fountains," Pathak said.

He also demanded the sacking of L-G V.K. Saxena for insulting the Hindu sentiments.

AAP leader Nitin Tyagi said, “The L-G has been photographed pointing finger towards a shivling; he is wearing shoes and has put one hand in his pocket; this has exposed his hypocritical nature. At a time when the whole world is embracing the teachings of our Vedas, our own people are making fun of our Sanatan Dharma.”

--IANS

