SAD-BSP alliance to sweep polls; determined to break Sidhu's arrogance: Sukhbir Badal
By IANS | Published: February 17, 2022 08:51 AM2022-02-17T08:51:02+5:302022-02-17T09:00:11+5:30
Chandigarh, Feb 17 The SAD-BSP alliance will sweep the polls in Punjab and there is no question of ...
Chandigarh, Feb 17 The SAD-BSP alliance will sweep the polls in Punjab and there is no question of rejoining the BJP-led NDA government. The party is determined to break Congress leader Navjot Sidhu's arrogance. And Parkash Singh Badal is a people's man and he's contesting at the age of 94 is a natural corollary.
These were the views shared by Shiromani Akali Dal
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app