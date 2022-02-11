SAD-BSP alliance win more than 80 seats: Sukhbir Badal

Ferozepur (Punjab), Feb 11 Punjabis should grab opportunity in the present election to ensure prosperity of Punjabis and the progress of the state by electing the SAD-led government, said Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Addressing election programmes in favour of party candidate Vardev Singh Noni Mann in Guruharsahai, Joginder Singh Jindu in Ferozepur (Rural) and Rohit Kumar Montu Vohra in Ferozepur (Urban), Badal said Punjab has already lost precious five years during rule of Congress governments led by Capt Amarinder Singh and Charanjit Singh Channi.

He said they cannot afford to waste five more years by taking a wrong on decision on election of the government.

He said it is only time tested the SAD-BSP alliance could ensure prosperity of Punjabis and progress of the state as the people had earlier witnessed during earlier the SAD-led governments headed by Parkash Singh Badal.

Lashing out at Congress, Sukhbir Badal said instead of providing new facilities to people during the last five years, it snatched away facilities which were already provided by governments led by Parkash Singh Badal.

He said the old-age pension, Shagun scheme, atta-dal scheme, free power to farmers for agriculture and free bicycles to girl students, all these were started by the SAD governments. He said what to talk about increasing its share in these scheme, the Congress government stopped all these in the state and also stalled development works initiated by the SAD government.

