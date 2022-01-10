SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia gets interim bail in drugs case

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia, who has been booked in a drugs case by Punjab Police, was granted interim bail by Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday.

Majithia's lawyer DS Sobti told reporters in Chandigarh that he will join the investigation on Tuesday.

"Bikram Singh Majithia has been granted interim bail. He will be joining the investigation the day after tomorrow at 11 am before the SIT. I believe that it is a political vendetta," Sobti said.

Punjab Police filed a case against Majithia, MLA, for his alleged involvement in a drugs case. The FIR was registered at SAS Nagar Police Station.

He was booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act on the basis of a report submitted by the Special Task Force.

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu had welcomed the police move.

( With inputs from ANI )

