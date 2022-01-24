Samajwadi Party had built Haj house, we constructed Mansarovar Bhawan: Yogi Adityanath in Ghaziabad

The Chief Minister questioned the Samajwadi Party's candidates list and ticket distribution for the upcoming assembly polls saying that SP has given tickets to rioters of Muzaffarnagar.

"When people with dynastic and casteist mentality come to power, you have all seen what they did. When SP was in power in 2012, they withdrew the cases of the accused of terrorist attack in Ayodhya at the first chance and gave protection to the mafias. There was no such district in the SP government where there was no riot. Nobody will get a chance to flee from Kairana."

"Earlier the government had no concern for its employees, nor pension account was opened, no money was given till 2004-17. We have deposited Rs 10,000 crores of our government", claimed Yogi.

"The Opposition said that they will restore the old pension but when the old pension was stopped their very own 'Abba Jaan' was the Chief Minister of the state," Yogi added. He stated that the BJP-led state government did not cut anyone's salary during the COVID pandemic.

While speaking about COVID, Yogi said, "The whole world was dealing with COVID pandemic but the recovery model under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi in India has set an example to the whole world. If we compare our death toll with America's, then America has seen twice the deaths that of India. The same is with Europe."

"While the opposition leaders were on Twitter, PM Modi was in the lab working on COVID-19 vaccines." He claimed that his government has given free vaccines, rations, tests after the pandemic broke out while Congress Samajwadi Bahujan Samaj Party were absent during the COVID pandemic.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor