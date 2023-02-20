Samajwadi Party holds protest outside UP Assembly ahead of Budget Session

The Samajwadi Party (SP) MLAs protested against the policies of the state government outside the Uttar Pradesh assembly in Lucknow ahead of the commencement of the Budget Session on Monday.

The protesting MLAs were seen being taken away by the police force.

The protesters also raised slogans against the government with posters in their hands.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Monday said that the budget will be in line with the public sentiment.

While talking to ANI, the Deputy CM said, "We will bring a budget in line with the public sentiment. The governor will address both houses."

"The development of Uttar Pradesh will be taken up in the house. The government is constantly working for the overall development of the state," added the Deputy CM.

The Budget Session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly will begin on Monday.

State Finance Minister Suresh Khanna is likely to table Budget 2023-24 on February 22.

The Session will commence with an Address by Governor Anandiben Patel in a joint session of both Houses - Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council on the first day.

This is the second budget of the Yogi Adityanath government in its second term and the seventh overall.

Meanwhile, Global Investors Summit was also held from February 10-12. During this a total of 19,058 Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) for investment intents, worth Rs 33.50 lakh crore, were signed, the government said.

Earlier in January, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assured the State people that the upcoming state budget will be according to the aspirations of 25 crore people and that the resolutions of Lokalyan Sankalp Patra will be fulfilled.

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with MPs and MLAs, after a thorough review of the development projects being implemented in all the 18 divisions of the state, held meetings with Ministers and Additional Chief Secretary/Principal Secretary/Secretary level officers, said a press note issued by UP government earlier.

In the special meeting, the Chief Minister reviewed the department-wise utilization of the funds provided in the current financial budget and gave necessary guidelines to speed up the development works as per public expectations.

( With inputs from ANI )

