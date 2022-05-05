Samajwadi Party wraps UP government in Lalitpur rape incident

Days after the Lalitpur rape case sparked a row across the state, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav held the BJP government accountable for the incident and demanded strict action against the culprits in the case.

In a conversation withon Wednesday, Yadav said, "The victim's mother wants justice and protection. This incident took place at a Police Station where she went to seek justice. This is not the first time that such an incident took place. The rape incidents of Chandauli and Hathras are in front of you."

Yadav on Wednesday met the family of the Lalitpur rape victim.

The Samajwadi Party chief claimed that Uttar Pradesh records the highest fake encounters and custodial deaths.

"BJP government is responsible for this. The walls of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's house are unable to hear the problems of people. We want strict action and those involved should go to jail. Uttar Pradesh records the highest fake encounters and custodial deaths. Police stations have become the center of chaos," said Akhilesh Yadav.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday arrested the Station House Officer (SHO), who allegedly sexually assaulted a 13-year-old rape survivor when she had gone to the police station to file a complaint in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur district.

The SHO Tilakdhari Saroj, who was absconding after the victim lodged a complaint against him, was arrested from a place near the Allahabad High Court in Prayagraj on charges of sexually assaulting the minor rape survivor, said Prayagraj Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Prem Prakash. On April 22, the minor girl was lured by four youths and was taken to Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, where she was allegedly gang-raped.

( With inputs from ANI )

