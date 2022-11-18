'Sambit Patra's office should also be sealed', says Sisodia

New Delhi, Nov 18 Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said that office of ITDC Chairman Sambit Patra should also be sealed as he is spokesperson of the BJP.

Sisodia's remark came after Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) vice chairman Jasmine Shah's office was sealed late Thursday night for "misusing" his office for political purposes.

"Jasmine's office has been locked by LG alleging that he is AAP spokesperson. Then office of Sambit Patra, who is Chairman ITDC, shud also be sealed since he is spokesperson of BJP," Sisodia posted on Twitter.

Earlier in the morning, Delhi L-G V.K. Saxena asked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to remove Shah from the post of vice chairman, DDC for "misusing" his office for political purposes.

An administrative order to this effect was issued by the planning department of the Delhi Government on Thursday. In compliance of that order, the SDM Civil Lines sealed Shah's office.

An official said that Shah was given two opportunities to reply to the showcause notice issued on October 17 by the Director of the Planning Department but he failed to submit his reply. Instead, he informed that the reply was submitted to the Minister of the Planning Department.

