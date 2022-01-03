Sameer Wankhede operates hotel, bar in Mumbai, alleges Nawab Malik

New Delhi, Jan 3 More controversy surrounds IRS officer Sameer Wankhede after Maharashtra minister and bete noire Nawab Malik complained that Wankhede holds a bar licence in Mumbai.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Malik has sent a complaint to Suchitra Sharma, Director General, Vigilance, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) against former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai head Sameer Wankhede.

Malik said Wankhede is holding a permit room and bar licence in his name from 1997 onwards till date. Wankhede is operating a hotel and bar named Sadguru Hotel in Vashi, Navi Mumbai, Malik said.

"Is a Central government servant eligible to hold and operate a permit room and bar licence in his name," Malik asked in his complaint.

Malik has asked the CBIC to note the administrative misconducts by Wankhede and conduct an inquiry. Copies of the complaint are marked to CBIC Chairman and DG, NCB.

Malik also said that Wankhede has not declared the properties and businesses held in the name of his wife, Kranti Redkar. Only one joint property has been declared while others in the name of Redkar and other relatives have not been disclosed by Wankhede in his annual property statements, Malik claimed.

Malik also said that Wankhede has made a wrong disclosure and misrepresented to hide facts by stating that the bar and hotel was inherited on the demise of his mother, Zahida Dyandeo Wankhede.

Malik said the licence stood in Wankhede's name since 1997 while his mother expired much later in 2015.

