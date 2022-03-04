San Francisco to return to in-person work next week

San Francisco, March 4 San Francisco Mayor London Breed has announced plans to commit to returning to in-person work in the city next week.

The Mayor has worked with the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce and business leaders on implementing return to in-person work policies through the "Welcome Back to SF" pledge as the Omicron surge subsides, the announcement on Thursday said, adding that as one of the highest vaccinated cities in the country, San Francisco is poised to welcome workers back to the office.

The city and county of San Francisco workers, many of whom have been telecommuting since the start of the Omicron surge, are scheduled to return to the office in varied capacities from March 7, reports Xinhua news agency.

After two years of primarily remote work policies by office-based industries, San Francisco's office core has not shown the same degree of economic recovery like that of other city neighbourhoods.

The decrease in the number of workers has had significant repercussions for the small businesses that cater to offices and their employees, according to the announcement.

"This March is the start of a new beginning for this city, and I want to thank all the businesses and workers who are committed to supporting our city and our small businesses."

The city has also partnered with several downtown stakeholders to curate a series of events spanning the last week of March as part of efforts to welcome workers back downtown.

Additionally, through a $12.2 million investment by the city, Welcome Ambassadors are stationed throughout San Francisco's office core, including transit hubs and popular congregation points, to provide a familiar atmosphere for returning office workers, residents, and tourists.

