Sanjay Raut alleges obstruction by police on visit to Pune sugar mill

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 27 : A day after bringing money laundering charges against Rahul Subhash Kul, BJP MLA and chairman of Bhima-Patas Cooperative Sugar Mill, Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday alleged that he was barred by the state police from going to the mill.

Addressing a public rally in Daund tehsil, Raut levelled an allegation of misappropriation of Rs 500 crore funds against chairman Kul, directors and other authorised auditors of Bhima Sahakari Sugar Factory Limited at Madhukar Nagar at Patas in Taluka Daund, Pune district.

Raut also wrote to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, demanding a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into his allegation against the BJP MLA.

After Raut's claim that he was stopped from entering the mill, the police informed later that he was allowed inside the premises along with a couple of the mill's staffers.

He paid floral tributes to the mill's founder, police informed further.

