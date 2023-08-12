Sant Ravidas will bless me to inaugurate his temple, says PM Modi

Bhopal, Aug 12 Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Sant Ravidas will give him an opportunity to inaugurate the temple for which he laid the foundation stone in Madhya pradesh Sagar district on Saturday.

PM Modi said the construction of the temple would be completed within next one and half years and he would come back to Sagar to inaugurate it.

“Sant Ravidas mujhe fir se aane ka ashirvad dene wale hain,” (Sant Ravidas is going to bless me to inaugurate this temple) he added.

Modi was indirectly referring to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections slated for next year as he tried to give a message to the BJP.

“It is the double happiness that I have laid the foundation stone of a temple of Sant Ravidas. And with the blessing of Sant Ravidas, I am saying very confidently that I will inaugurate this temple when it will be completed in next one and a half year,” Modi said.

Modi said his government is providing ample opportunities to the people of Dalit community. “I have started Mudra Yojana for Dalit people. Standup Yojana was launched for ST/SC and so far Rs. 8000 crore has been given to the poor people to make their future better,” he said.

He said that the Centre is establishing as many as 701 ‘Eklavya’ schools in tribal dominated areas across the country.

The Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with his cabinet ministers and union ministers Virendra Khateek, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Prahald Patel were also present on the occasion.

The priests and a large number of BJP workers from different parts of the state also attended the event.

