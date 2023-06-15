Santosh Suman resigned after detailed discussions: Jitan Ram Manjhi

Patna, June 15 A day after the resignation of Santosh Kumar Suman from the Bihar Cabinet led by Chief Minister NItish Kumar, his father Jitan Ram Manjhi said that Suman took the decision after detailed discussions.

"We have two choices now, either to merge with the JD-U or severe ties with the Mahagathbandhan. We have chosen the second option after detailed discussions. We are not those who will merge with any party," Manjhi said.

"When I was the Chief Minister of Bihar for nine months, he (without taking the name of Nitish Kumar) hatched the conspiracy to remove me from the CM's post. He called a meeting of the legislators with the help of (late) Sharad Yadav. It was in my authority to call a meeting.

"When I went to the Governor's House on February 19, 2015, I had two letters with me and I could have easily dissolved the government at that time. Had I been an ambitious person, I could have dissolved the Vidhan Sabha and stay for six more months as officiating Chief Minister. But I didn't do that and submitted my resignation to the Governor," Manjhi said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor