Satisfactory steps taken to increase employment rate: Bhupender Yadav

New Delhi, March 28 There has been an increase in the rate of employment as the government has taken "satisfactory and proper" steps for it, said Union Labour and Employment Minister Bhupender Yadav in Question Hour in the Lok Sabha in response to a question on Monday.

Yadav informed the House that an increase in the employment rate as well as employment opportunities can be seen if the periodic labour force survey (PLFS) and another surveys conducted by the Labour Bureau are matched with the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) pay roll data.

Highlighting some schemes such as 'Make in India', Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation, National Smart Cities Mission, PM Awas Yojna, PM Gati Shakti, Swaccha Bharat Abhiyan, the Labour and Employment Minister said that various schemes and programmes are being run by the government under different ministries for employment creation.

Yadav said that the labour ministry has also started carrying out survey in nine main sectors, including manufacturing, information technology, education and hospitality, and the survey outcomes show much increase in the rate of employment.

"If we match these programmes, PLFS, labour bureau survey and EPFO pay roll, then satisfactory and proper programmes have been done by the government," he added. The minister said PLFS surveys indicate that the unemployment rate is declining in the country and people are getting jobs.

