Satyendar Jain true patriot, case filed against him by ED false: Arvind Kejriwal

Defending Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that the latter is the true patriot and the allegations against him are 'false'.

Addressing a press conference, the Delhi Chief Minister said, "Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has been arrested by Enforcement Directorate. I have personally read all the papers and case filed against Satyendra Jain by ED and it is completely false. We have a very strict and honest government. We are hard-core patriots, can get beheaded but can never betray the country. His arrest is politically motivated."

Speaking about the recent arrest of Punjab Health Minister Vijay Singla on corruption charges, Kejriwal said, "Just a few days back we sent a minister from our Punjab to jail, we don't deal with souls. In 2015, I myself sacked my food minister and handed him over to the CBI. The whole world has not seen this level of honesty in politics."

The Chief Minister further said that there is no truth in the case while adding that he would have taken strict action against him the matter has even per cent truth.

"I have read the entire paper of Satyendra Jain's case, I am a well-educated man, I have understanding of law too, the whole case of Satyendra Jain is fake. If there was even one percent truth in this matter, then I would have taken strict action," he added.

Kejriwal said that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) follows the path of Bhagat Singh.

"How many raids did they get on me, nothing was found. In the end, Satyendra Jain will also be released from the jail. Our party follows the path of Bhagat Singh, Satyendar Jain is a patriot, honest and courageous per son. This jail will strengthen his courage and spirit," he said.

Expressing confidence that Jain will be out from the case, he said that the jail term will strengthen Jain's courage and spirit.

"But I would like to say to his wife and children, sister-in-law, your husband, children, your father is very courageous. He has given the world a model of Mohalla Clinic, has given a model of health, the country is proud of such a person, God is with him," he added.

Meanwhile, a local court in Delhi remanded Delhi Health and Home Minister Satyendar Jain to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till June 9 in an alleged money laundering case.

ED on Monday had arrested Satyendar Jain from his residence in connection with alleged hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.

The Rouse Avenue Court remanded Jain to ED custody till June 9.

Apart from Home and Health, Jain holds portfolios of Power, PWD, Industries, Urban Development, and Flood and Irrigation and Water in the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government.

( With inputs from ANI )

