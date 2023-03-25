"Savarkar is not only Maharashtra's deity but an idol for country,": Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 25 : Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his derogatory remark, saying that Savarkar isn't only Maharashtra's deity but is an idol for the whole country and demanded an apology for his derogatory remark.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital a day after he was convicted in a defamation case and subsequently disqualified from Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi said "My name is not Savarkar, my name is Gandhi. Gandhis don't apologise to anyone."

Eknath Shinde in the State Assembly on Saturday said that any criticism of Rahul Gandhi will be lesser for his statement.

"Savarkar is not only Maharashtra's deity but is an idol for the whole country and Rahul Gandhi has defamed him. Any criticism of Rahul Gandhi will be lesser for his this deed. Today also, he said that I am not Savarkar who will apologise. What does he think of Savarkar? He must be punished for this," said Maha CM Eknath Shinde in Assembly.

Shinde alleged that Rahul Gandhi has not only criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi but has defamed the entire OBC community.

"Rahul Gandhi has not only criticised PM Modi but has defamed the entire OBC community. He is continuing to speak in the same tone and I want to tell him that if he continues to do so, it will be difficult for him to walk on the road," said Shinde.

Referring to Rahul Gandhi's suspension, the Maharashtra CM said that he was suspended by the same law made by Congress itself.

"Rahul Gandhi has been suspended by the law which was made by Congress itself. Lalu Yadav and several others were disqualified but nothing of this sort happened then. Wasn't Democracy in danger then?" he said.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi stated that he is not scared of going to prison and that his disqualification from Parliament was aimed at distracting people from the Ad issue.

He alleged that the BJP-led central government is allegedly protecting businessman Gautam Ad, who has been accused of stock mpulation.

"Moot question remains who invested Rs 20,000 crore in Ad shell firms? I will keep asking the question," the former Wayanad MP said.

"Why is the BJP-led centre is allegedly protecting the businessman Gautam Ad? Kyuki aap hi Ad ho," he alleged.

Gandhi added, "Whole game of disqualification, allegations by ministers is aimed at distracting people from Ad issue."

He also alleged that the Prime Minister was scared of the "next speech that is going to come on Ad". "I have seen it in his eyes. That is why, first the distraction and then the disqualification," Rahul Gandhi said.

On being asked about the BJP's allegations of insulting the OBC community he said, "I have always talked about brotherhood, this is not about OBCs."

Hitting out at the BJP-led central government, Gandhi said, "For this government, the country is Ad and Ad is the country."

