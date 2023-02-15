SC agrees to examine on Friday Congress leader's plea on Adani-Hindenburg row

New Delhi, Feb 15 The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to examine on Friday a plea by a Congress leader seeking probe against Adani Group of companies in view of the Hindenburg report, and also an investigation into the role of the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) and the SBI for allegedly investing "huge amounts of public money" in the FPO of the enterprises.

A counsel, representing the Congress leader Jaya Thakur, mentioned the plea for urgent hearing before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud and comprising Justice P.S. Narasimha.

Initially, the bench said it will take up the matter on February 24, but the counsel insisted that two other PILs related to the matter are listed on February 17. The bench decided to take up the matter on February 17.

The plea filed by Thakur through advocate Varinder Kumar Sharma urged the top court to direct probe against Adani group of companies through chairman and his associates who have swindled lakhs of the crores of public money and money of the government exchequer, by various investigating agencies, i.e. CBI, ED, DRI, CBDT, EIB, NCB, SEBI, RBI, SFIO under the supervision and monitoring of the sitting judge of the apex court.

"To direct the investigating agencies to investigate the role of Respondent No. 11 (LIC) & 12 (SBI) to invest huge amount of public money in the FPO of the Adani Enterprises @ Rs 3200/- per share whereas the prevailing market rate of shares of Adani Enterprises in the secondary market was Rs 1800/- per share approximately," said the plea.

The top court is already seized of petitions filed by advocates Vishal Tiwari and M.L. Sharma in connection with the Hindenburg report.

