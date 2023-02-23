SC agrees to hear plea by Pawan Khera against arrest by Assam Police

New Delhi, Feb 23 The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to take up a plea by Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera on consolidation of FIRs against him and some protective orders following his arrest by the Assam Police earlier in the day.

The hearing will take place at 3 p.m.

Senior advocate A.M. Singhvi mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud.

Singhvi sought consolidation of the FIRs and also protective orders for Khera.

According to the Assam Police, an FIR had been registered against Khera at the Haflong police station in Dima Hasao district.

"Delhi Police was approached to arrest Khera and the Assam Police officials will bring him to Assam after taking permission from a local court," said the official of Assam Police.

Delhi Police had earlier said that Khera was stopped from boarding the Raipur-bound flight on Thursday morning following a request by their Assam counterparts.

After Khera was stopped from boarding the flight, Congress leaders and workers staged a protest at the airport.

CISF personnel have been deployed to handle the situation.

Khera, en route to Raipur for the party plenary starting on Friday, was accompanied by Randeep Surjewala and Shakeel Ahmed.

