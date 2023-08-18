SC directs Gujarat govt to pay enhanced compensation in Narmada Project

New Delhi, Aug 18 In a latest judgment, the Supreme Court has directed the Gujarat government to pay enhanced compensation to the landowners whose lands were acquired for the Vadodara Branch Canal of Narmada Project.

A bench comprising Justices Bela M. Trivedi and Dipankar Datta set aside the order of the Gujarat High Court reducing the payable compensation.

Lands in the villages Morlipura, Kumetha and Nimeta of Waghodia taluka, district Vadodara, were acquired for the project and the land acquisition officer calculated the market value of the lands at Rs 1.90 per square metre.

Later, the Reference Court in May 2007 enhanced the amount of compensation by returning a finding that the market value of the lands should have been reckoned as Rs 40 per square metre. The state carried the same in appeals before the high court, where it succeeded.

The Supreme Court observed that "in a welfare state like ours, where we have promised all the citizens social and economic justice, it would be fair and just if the appellants are meted equal treatment as the other affected landowners".

“Whatever amounts the appellants are entitled to in terms of the reference court’s judgment and award, minus the amounts so far received, shall be released with simple interest @ 5 per cent per annum from May 10, 2007, as early as possible but positively within 90 days,” ordered the apex court.

