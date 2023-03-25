SCBA seeks time from CJI to discuss issues of lawyers' chambers, elevation

New Delhi, March 25 The President of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), Vikas Singh, has written to Chief Justice of India, D.Y. Chandrachud, seeking a meeting with the executive committee to discuss matters pertaining to the conversion of 1.33 acres of land allotted to the court by the Union government.

The letter written on behalf of SCBA urged to immediately start work on the 1.33 acres of land by constructing maximum number of chambers for lawyers.

It sought space for SCBA in the annexe building opposite Court No. 12 for the office of its president and secretary, meeting room for the executive committee, proper lunch room, additional ladies' bar room, and additional library or lounge.

It also demanded a bigger space for creche for working lawyers.

The letter also stated that SCBA wants elevation of Supreme Court lawyers to various high courts, and expeditious and regular designation of apex court lawyers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor