Scindia inaugurates Utkela airport in Odisha

New Delhi, Aug 31 Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya M Scindia on Thursday inaugurated Utkela airport in Odisha, which has been developed as a regional airport under the UDAN scheme at a cost of Rs 31.07 crore.

The ministry official said that the Utkela-Bhubaneswar-Utkela flight route is set to improve regional air connectivity, playing a pivotal role in fostering economic growth within the area.

“Starting from Thursday, IndiaOne will operate flights along this route. These flights will be facilitated by 9-seater Cessna C-208 aircraft, sanctioned under the UDAN scheme,” said the official.

Utkela airport has a runway of length 917 meters (2,995 ft.) with a width of 30 meters.

With the addition of Utkela Airport, Odisha will now have five airports.

During his inaugural speech, Scindia said that Utkela to Bhubaneswar air connectivity is poised to significantly cut down travel time from the current nearly 8-hour road journey.

“With the introduction of the Utkela-Bhubaneswar flight route, this distance can now be covered in just one hour and twenty minutes,” he said.

Expanding on this, the Minister emphasised that this marks a fresh start for the Kalahandi region, ushering in economic activities that will give rise to a diverse range of employment prospects.

Scindia also underscored the collaborative efforts between the central government and the Odisha government in bolstering civil aviation infrastructure within the state.

Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways and Civil Aviation, General Dr. V K Singh (Retd), noted that approximately Rs 31 crore was invested by the Central government in the redevelopment of the Utkela airport.

He further pointed out that this connection between Kalahandi and Bhubaneswar, along with other cities in the state, will not only faster development but also contribute to the growth of the region.

