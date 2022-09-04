Scindia-Vijayvargiya once arch-rivals in MPCA, surprise with new chemistry

Bhopal, Sep 4 Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and the BJP's National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, who once used to be rivals not only in politics but also in the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA), have surprised all with their changed chemistry.

During an annual award programme of the MPCA in Indore on Friday they shared the stage together after decades.

When the programme had just started and Scindia was on the stage, veteran BJP leader Vijayvargiya, who had always been Scindia's opponent on the MPCA chairperson's post, was sitting in front row with other visitors. Meanwhile, Scindia surprised everyone when he got down from the stage and took Vijayvargiya's hand and brought him to the stage.

Vijayvargiya was taking part in the function as he is the chairman of the Indore Divisional Cricket Association (IDCA). Scindia's gesture was appreciated by the audience, who broke out into applause.

The reaction of the people present there was understandable as Scindia and Vijayvargiya were once arch rivals. The feud started when Vijayvargiya challenged Scindia for the top post of MPCA twice. Though Vijayvargiya lost on both occasions, Scindia had to campaign hard to win the elections. The rivalry also took a political colour as Scindia was in the Congress at that time.

However, things changed in March 2020 after Scindia joined the BJP. A fortnight ago, Scindia along with his son Mahanaryaman visited Vijayvargiya's residence in Indore and had dinner together.

During Friday's programme of MPCA, former Indian captain Anil Kumble, former BCCI secretary Sanjay Jagdale, MPCA president Abhilash Khandekar and all the office-bearers were present on the stage. Former Indian wicketkeeper Kiran More also attended the event along with the MP Ranji trophy-winning team that won the trophy for the first time since 1955.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor