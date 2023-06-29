Section of dam crumbles in Bihar's Sitamarhi

Patna, June 29 A section of a dam in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district has crumbled and washed away amid the monsoon rains, officials said.

The dam, located on Bagmati river at Khadka village under Runnisaidpur block in Sitamarhi, was constructed 5 years ago at the cost of Rs 10 crore and the state Water Resource Development ministry had repaired it in March this year at a cost of Rs 1 crore, still, it crumbled in the first rain of the monsoon session.

Sources have said that it is being repaired every year and but breaks down every year in the monsoon session.

Around 22 districts of Bihar are affected by floods every year and the Bihar government used to construct dams at several places to stop the soil erosion.

Meanwhile, Water Resource Development Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha visited Bagaha on Wednesday and inspected some of the soil erosion areas on the bank of Gandak river. He will also go to Gopalganj on Thursday to inspect this only.

Gandak, Kosi, Kamla Balan, Parman, Burhi Gandak, Bagmati and more than one dozen rivers create devastation in Bihar every year during monsoon session.

--IANS

