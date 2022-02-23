Security forces kill 10 terrorists in military operation in Pakistan: army

Islamabad, Feb 23 Pakistani security forces gunned down 10 terrorists in a military operation in Hoshab area of Pakistan's southwest Balochistan province on Wednesday, an Army statement said.

The security forces launched the operation by acting on an intelligence tip-off regarding the presence of terrorists' camp and hideout in the area, the military's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in the statement.

The operation was launched to arrest "externally sponsored enemies of peace in Balochistan," but when "the troops started cordoning the area, terrorists tried to flee their hideout and opened indiscriminate fire whereby, a heavy exchange of fire ensued," the statement added.

The 10 killed terrorists included a militant commander, and they were involved in recent firing and attack on security forces in Turbat and Pasni areas of Balochistan, Xinhua news agency reported.

A huge cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered which was planned for use against security forces, said the statement.

"Operations to eliminate perpetrators of terrorist acts will continue and they will not be allowed to sabotage peace, stability and progress of Balochistan," it added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor