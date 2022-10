Sefai prepares to bid adieu to Mulayam

Sefai (Etawah), Oct 11 Multiple helipads, water proof pandals and an unprecedented police bandobast will mark the last rites of Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav in his native village Sefai on Tuesday afternoon.

The cremation of the late leader is expected to be attended by a large number of VVIPs.

"As of now we cannot disclose the names but the tentative list includes a large number of top politic from the Centre and state," said a senior district official.

Workers have been up all night preparing the ground for cremation, space for parking of cars and helipads.

SP general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav, said, "The body will be brought to the 'pandal' for the last 'darshan' on Tuesday morning. It will be taken to the cremation ground around 3.p.m."

"The cremation will be held at the family cremation site also called 'Samadhi Sthal' near the Sefai Mahotsav venue. It was here that Mulayam Singh's brother Ratan Singh Yadav was also cremated," he said.

A pyre of sandalwood is being prepared for his last rites and party workers and perfume traders from Kannauj are reaching Sefai with sandalwood and flowers.

