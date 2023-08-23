Senior Kerala CPI leader slams Vijayan government

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 23 Senior CPI leader and former Kerala minister C. Divakaran slammed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan-led government in the state, saying that the financial position of the state has reached "never-before levels"

Notably, the CPI is second biggest ally in the ruling Left government in state.

Divakaran went hammer and tongs against the Vijayan government while speaking in Thiruvananthapuram at a protest meeting of pensioners, who were demanding more financial support from the Vijayan government.

This wasn't the first when an ally attacked the Vijayan government in the state. Earlier, Kerala Congress (B)'s five-time legislator K.B. Ganesh Kumar slammed the Chief Minister’s son-in-law and state Public Works Minister P.A. Mohammed Riyas.

Meanwhile, the CPI-M, the big brother in the ruling Left alliance, has turned jittery with Divakaran as he had earlier praised two time former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy after his death.

Divakaran had also pointed out that Chandy’s last trip to his home town Puthupally was a first-of-its-kind and it revealed how much people liked and loved him, when he was mercilessly attacked in the floor of the assembly on a non-existent case.

What irked the CPI-M more was Divakaran remarks that if there were more leaders like Chandy in the Congress, "no other party would have had any scope in Kerala".

Meanwhile, the CPI-M, according to sources, has decided to take up the issue during the Left Democratic Front's next meet.

