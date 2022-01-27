Senior K'taka Congress leader C.M. Ibrahim to quit party

Bengaluru, Jan 27 Senior Congress leader C.M. Ibrahim, known for his oratory skills, on Thursday announced that he will quit the party.

He further stated that he will also resign from the post of MLC if need be. "Because I raised my voice on social justice, I had to make this decision to quit the party," he said.

"The Congress is a closed chapter and it is like 'para stree' (other's wife) for me. Opposition leader Siddaramaiah has given a very good gift to me, I have taken it with all the joy," he said expressing his displeasure over not being given the position of leader of opposition in the Legislative Council.

"We are like labourers. There is no option but to exit. There are also no permanent owners in Congress; all are labourers. I came to Congress after quitting JD(S) and leaving behind leaders like former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda with an intention of making Siddaramaiah, a backward class leader, the Chief Minister," he explained.

Ibrahim, a former union minister, said he planned Padayatra to Ballary against the mining mafia which catapulted Siddaramaiah to become the CM. "When it was known that Siddaramaiah was going to suffer defeat at Chamundeshwari constituency, I had taken him to Badami constituency, from where he managed to win. Siddaramaiah has become alone in the Congress, he will realize it soon," he maintained.

Sources said that Ibrahim is going to join the JD (S) and that he is upset with the appointment of former Rajya Sabha member B.K. Hariprasad as the Opposition leader of the party in the Legislative Council.

Siddaramaiah has stated that he would talk to Ibrahim. Meanwhile, former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy has invited Ibrahim to join JD (S).

