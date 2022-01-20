Seoul detects signs of N.Korean military parade preps

Seoul, Jan 20 South Korea has detected signs of North Korea preparing for a military parade ahead of the regime's key political events, an official said here on Thursday.

The North is set to celebrate the birth anniversaries of leader Kim Jong-un's late father and grandfather, Kim Jong-il and Kim Il-sung, on February 16 and April 15, respectively, reports Yonhap News Agency.

"As there are signs of preparations for a military parade, we are paying close attention to related developments," the military official told reporters.

The official added the preparations are "in their early stage" and that it remains to be seen exactly when the North would stage the parade.

At the Mirim airfield in Pyongyang, North Korean troops and trucks were seen moving around, an informed source said, in apparent preparations for the parade.

Earlier in the day, the North's state media reported Pyongyang decided to consider "restarting all temporally-suspended activities" an apparent allusion to its years-long self-imposed moratorium on nuclear and long-range missile tests.

The report raised speculation the North could showcase an intercontinental ballistic missile or other strategic weapons should a parade take place.

The North has avoided nuclear and ICBM testing since late 2017.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor