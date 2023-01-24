Set up task force to nab leopard in T Narasipur: Bommai

Bengaluru, Jan 24 Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday instructed officials to constitute a task force to nab leopard which has killed four persons so far.

Expressing his deep concern over the attacks of the leopard on humans at a meeting of Forest Department and Mysuru district officials here, he directed the authorities concerned to take all necessary steps to nab the big cat.

The officials informed Bommai that as many as 158 persons are in the combing operation in T. Narasipur taluk, where a total of 21 villages have been affected by the leopard menace

Bommai asked the Forest Department to do patrolling in 3-4 km radius of the latest incident. "The help of local people must be taken to capture leopard. If necessary, the help of the Armed Reserve Police must be taken," he said.

The meeting was attended by Chief Minister's Principal Secretary N.Manjunath Prasad, Additional Chief Secretary, Forests, Jawaid Akthar, Chief Minister's Secretary M.S. Srikar, Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Dr K.V. Rajendra and other senior officials.

