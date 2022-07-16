Seven killed in Russian shelling in Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast

Kiev, July 16 Seven people were killed and 14 others injured in Russian shelling in Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast.

"On 15 July, the Russ killed seven civil in Donetsk Oblast: 2 in Krasnohorivka, 1 in Slovk, 1 in Avdiivka, 1 in Zakitne, 1 in Hirnyk, and 1 in Ostrivske. Another 14 civil sustained injuries," Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, posted on Telegram.

"In addition, a person who had earlier sustained injuries in Luhansk Oblast died in Kostiantynivka yesterday," Ukrainska Pravda quoted Kyrylenko as saying.

Russia has stepped up its offensive in Donetsk Oblast in recent days after claiming control over Luhansk.

Donetsk and Luhansk comprise the Donbas, the industrialised eastern part of Ukraine that has seen the biggest battle in Europe for generations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor