Seven killed in van crash in Myanmar

Naypyidaw, Nov 9 Seven people were killed in a van crash in Myanmar's Kayin state on Wednesday.

The accident took place at around 8:40 a.m. local time (0210 GMT) near Tawnaw waterfall on the Myawaddy-Kawkareik Asia Highway when a van coming from the direction of Myawaddy rammed into a concrete signboard, Xinhua news agency reported quoting local police.

"All people on board the car died on the spot," a police officer from the Kayin state police force said. The victims included five men and two women, he added.

The bodies were shifted to Kawkareik General Hospital, according to Pearl Phyu Emergency Rescue Team.

