Several BJP MPs from UP likely to face the axe in 2024

Lucknow, June 11 As BJP in Uttar Pradesh begins preparing for Lok Sabha elections, a number of sitting MPs in the state face the risk of losing their tickets in 2024.

The party has shortlisted those sitting MPs who are nearing 75 years of age and also those whose performance has been below average.

BJP MP from Kanpur, Satyadev Pachauri, may be denied ticket this time since he is crossing the age limit. UP assembly Speaker Satish Mahana could be asked to contest the Kanpur seat in next year's election.

According to BJP sources, Santosh Gangwar from Bareilly, may also be denied a ticket on grounds of age.

Hema Malini from Mathura and Dr Rita Bahuguna Joshi from Prayagraj, are the two women MPs who are likely to be denied ticket since they are crossing the age limit.

BJP MP from Dumariaganj, Jagdambika Pal, Meerut MP Rajendra Agarwal, Firozabad MP Chandrasen Jadaun are also among those who come in this category.

According to party sources, MPs who have violated party discipline should not hope for a ticket in 2024.

Varun Gandhi, MP from Pilibhit , is not likely to be given a ticket since he has been critical of party policies and government functioning on several occasions.

"There is also a list of MPs who have under-performed in their respective constituencies. Their performance, rather lack of it, has manifested in the recent panchayat and municipal polls. Such MPs will also lose their tickets," said a senior party functionary.

The BJP, in 2024, faces the challenge of overcoming the anti-incumbency factor of ten years of the Modi government.

The party, sources said, would like to field fresh faces who can override the anti-incumbency factor and give new hope to voters.

Besides, the party leadership feels that axing unpopular MPs will help the party fully reap the dividend from appreciation for the Yogi and Modi government's work.

The state leadership has been holding consultations with leaders from various regions to discuss the electoral prospects of sitting MPs and the winnability of other possible candidates.

The BJP is determined to return to power in 2024 and will not hesitate to remove 'irritants' - mainly unpopular MPs.

To assess the ground situation and strategise its campaign for Lok Sabha elections, the ruling BJP has got a survey done in all the 80 parliamentary constituencies in Uttar Pradesh by a private agency.

According to BJP insiders, the survey will be a continuous process with the agency submitting its report to the party's state and central leadership after every three months.

"The survey will cover three main aspects-the BJP's position on the ground, the political and other issues dominating among the people, and the position of the Opposition parties vis-a-vis every Lok Sabha seat," a BJP leader said.

