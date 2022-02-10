Several names missing from voter list: Noida's Congress candidate

Noida, Feb 10 Congress' candidate from Noida Assembly constituency Pankhuri Pathak has alleged that the names of several voters were missing from the voter list, making them ineligible to cast their vote.

"Since morning I have been visiting several polling booths and people are complaining that their names are not there in the voter list," the Congress leader said.

She said that people are saying that they checked their names on the voter helpline app and on the election commission website, however their names were missing.

"These people told me that they have been casting their votes since a long time in those booths only," Pathak said, adding that she has been receiving calls from several places about the same issue.

The Congress leader averred that if people are not able to cast their vote, then it is a 'big failure' on the part of authorities.

She urged the District Election Officer to take cognizance of these reports as people have come to exercise their democratic right with great enthusiasm.

"Such issues make people lose their confidence in the system. I request the Noida district election commission officer to take up the matter seriously and find a solution for this," Pathak added.

