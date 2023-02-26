Several polling stations in Nigeria attacked on election day

Lagos, Feb 26 Nigerian police have said that several polling stations had been attacked by gunmen in Lagos, the nation's economic hub, during the presidential and national assembly polls.

Idowu Owohunwa, the police chief in Lagos, told reporters at a press conference in Lagos, that 25 staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission deployed to the affected polling stations in the Oshodi area of Lagos have been evacuated with electoral materials to the state police headquarters, Xinhua news agency reported.

No one has died in the attacks so far, and security has been beefed up in the areas concerned, Owohunwa said, adding the election exercise has been peaceful in most parts of the state.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor