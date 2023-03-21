Severest of severe action against those conspiring to disturb peace: Punjab CM

Chandigarh, March 21 Asserting that the state is in safe and firm hands, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said severest of severe action is being taken against those conspiring to disturb peace, amity, communal harmony and brotherhood in the state.

In a video message, the Chief Minister said Punjab symbolises peace and progress as from this sacred land the great Sikh gurus have given the message of universal brotherhood and well-being of every section to the people.

He said right from the national freedom struggle to making the country self-reliant in foodgrain production and then in safeguarding the borders of the nation, people of Punjab have always led the country in every field during the crisis.

Mann said people of Punjab are known for extending helping hand to anyone who is in trouble adding that this land has shown the path of love and peace to the world.

The Chief Minister categorically said no one will be allowed to cast a malicious eye on the peace, progress and prosperity of the state and stern action will be taken against them. He said some anti-national elements had hobnobbed with the foreign forces to put the state on the boil by disturbing its hard earned peace.

Mann said strict action has been taken against them and they have been put behind the bars.

The Chief Minister said history is privy to the fact that anyone who has tried to disturb the basic social fabric of the state has been given a befitting answer by the people of Punjab.

He said it is surprising that on one hand the state government is according priority to employment, education, laptops, books, healthcare, infrastructure and other facilities to people and on the other such anti-Punjab elements are inciting the youth to indulge in illegal activities against the country.

Mann said this patriotic and secular government of the state cannot be a mute spectator to all such anti-national activities due to which strict action has been taken against them.

The Chief Minister thanked the people for supporting the action of the government by maintaining law and order in Punjab. He vowed that no one will be allowed to derail the progress in the state and disturb its hard earned peace.

