Sexual Harrasment: Former Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa Booked Under POCSO

The Bengaluru police have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) against former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior BJP leader B S Yediyurappa for allegedly harassing a minor at his residence in the city.

In a complaint filed by the mother of the victim, the woman visited Yediyurappa’s residence on February 2 seeking justice in a rape case against her daughter and asking him to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT). The FIR mentions

Yediyurappa took the child to a room and closed the door. They stayed in the room for five minutes where he reportedly sexually harassed the victim. Upon returning back, when I confronted Yeddiyurappa as to why he did so, the woman said that he was checking if the girl was raped or not, the mother of the victim stated in the FIR.

B S Yediyurappa, however, later allegedly apologised and said not to reveal the matter to anyone outside. Sadashivanagar police have registered a case under Section 8 (commit sexual assault) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Section 354 (a) (Sexual harassment) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).