Shah thanks Modi for unveiling hologram statue of Netaji at India Gate

New Delhi, Jan 24 Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for unveiling the hologram statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at the India Gate in the national capital.

Noting that Sunday was Netaji's 125th birthday, Shah said that Modi in 2021 announced celebrating Netaji's birthday as 'Parakram Diwas' (Day of Valour) and also took a historic decision that the Republic Day will be started from January 23 instead of January 24.

Referring to the decision taken by the Prime Minister to install a grand statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at India Gate, the Union Home Minister added that this was a part of the celebration of Netaji's 125th birthday.

"Netaji's statue will inspire the coming generations for valour, patriotism and sacrifice for many years and it will be an expression of feeling for Netaji in the minds of crores of people of the country. His journey from Kolkata to Berlin through Japan was a great effort to liberate India and this statue will symbolise that emotion," Shah said.

Today, crores of people of the country will be having peace of mind that the contribution of Netaji in the freedom struggle has been respected by the country after so many years and this statue will remain as its symbol, the Union Home Minister added.

"The slogan of 'Chalo Dilli' still provides consciousness and energy to the youth even today, the stories of Netaji's struggle for independence still connect the youth to reconstruct India and many youth will move ahead with the inspiration from his personality in the days to

come," he said.

Without naming the previous government, Shah added that efforts were made to forget the names of those who showed great valour and contributed to the freedom struggle of the country.

"Today, during the 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav', the decision taken to install a statue of Netaji, the whole country is feeling satisfied and excited."

The Prime Minister has taken another major decision to start an award in the name of Netaji in the country, and all the people working in the field of disaster management, the awards associated with the name of Subhash Chandra Bose will always motivate them to work during disaster, Shah said.

