Shah to launch 'Vibrant Villages Programme' along border in Arunachal

Itanagar, April 8 Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch 'Vibrant Villages Programme' (VVP) on April 10 in Arunachal Pradesh's border village Kibithoo under Anjaw District, which shares borders with China and Myanmar.



With central components of Rs 4,800 crore including Rs 2500 crore exclusively for road connectivity for the financial years 2022-23 to 2025-26, the VVP would be implemented in 2967 villages in 19 districts abutting borders in Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and UT of Ladakh.

Officials on Saturday said that comprehensive development would be undertaken under the centrally-sponsored scheme VVP in the identified border villages aiming to improve the quality of life of people living in border villages and encourage the villagers to stay in their native locations thereby reversing the migration from these villages and adding to security of the border.

In the first phase, 662 villages have been identified for priority on coverage, which includes 455 villages in Arunachal Pradesh.

The focus areas of interventions identified for development of villages include road connectivity, drinking water, electricity including solar and wind energy, mobile and Internet connectivity, tourist centres, multi-purpose centres and healthcare infrastructure and wellness centres.

During his two-day (April 10-11) tour, the Home Minister would inaugurate nine micro-hydel projects of the Arunachal Pradesh government constructed under the 'Golden Jubilee Border Illumination Programme'.

Shah would also inaugurate Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) projects to augment infrastructure at Likabali (Arunachal Pradesh), Chapra (Bihar), Nooranad (Kerala) and Vishakapatnam (Andhra Pradesh).

He would also interact with ITBP troopers at Kibithoo and visit exhibition stalls to acquaint with the efforts of women of border villages.

The exhibition will be organised with the products made by women members of Self-Help Groups of border districts.

